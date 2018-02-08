While it may seem like a pretty cheesy marketing idea, this funeral home has been throwing free pizza parties in order to get families to pre-plan their funerals.

According to Mark Krause, the owner of Krause Funeral Homes in Brookfield, Wisconsin, pre-planning your funeral means putting a certain amount of money into a trust that is kept in your name. No matter where you go and which funeral parlor is responsible for your memorial, the money is always there to take care of things once you pass.

With funeral prices becoming increasingly more expensive over the years, paying for the service in advance means that your family is most likely to save a lot of money in the long run.

However, it might be hard for some families to get used to talking about death in such a casual way – that’s why Krause got the idea to start throwing the pizza parties.

The pizza party that Krause hosted last year drew as many as 100 guests to the event, all of whom were educated about the benefits of pre-planning. Additionally, a lot of the guests said that they became a lot more comfortable talking about death when it was in such a light-hearted setting.

One of the funeral home customers who was interviewed by WITI said that – despite her initial hesitation over talking about death – she was glad that she was able to plan ahead; and she feels much more at ease with the subject matter, too.

If you would like to attend the next pizza party hosted by Krause Funeral Homes, there will be another one on February 20th from 12pm to 6pm.

