When geologists go on research trips, they’re normally looking to observe specific rocks, minerals, and fossils.

What this Californian scientist wasn’t expecting was to open up a volcanic rock in Brazil—only to find inside an uncanny resemblance to the Cookie Monster.

From the outside, the rock looks pretty ordinary–it’s plain brown, and shaped like an egg.

On the inside? It’s a glorious cream and blue, and looks just about ready to growl “nom-nom-nom-nom”.

Turns out, while many buyers are looking to purchase the perfect rose quartz to meditate with—there’s also a market of people who feel a Sesame Street-themed piece of agate rock is just the thing they need in their lives.

Mr. Bowers has received offers of over $10,000 for the rock so far.

He spoke to the Daily Mail about his surprise on finding such a perfect rendition of a much-loved character.

“This is very unusual! There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face… there are many approximate ones, but it’s rare to find clear well-defined like that.”

(Featured image by brett jordan, CC license)

