Groom Jumps into River While Shooting Wedding Photos to Save Drowning Child

This wedding groom did not care about his expensive suit or the photoshoot after his wedding on Friday – he cared most about rescuing a little boy in trouble.

Clayton Cook and his now-wife Brittany had just tied the knot at their wedding in Cambridge, Ontario this weekend when their photographer, Darren Hatt, took the couple to a nearby park for some wedding portraits.

Without hesitating, the groom dove into the river and pulled the boy to safety.

“By the time the bride noticed and shouted out, Clayton had already jumped down and brought him to safety,” wrote Hatt. “His quick action saved the little guy who was struggling to swim.”

The couple says that an older sibling of the child eventually arrived and escorted the youngster away from the park.

“That’s Clay, like that’s Clay to me,” Brittany told CTV. “It’s something he would just instinctively do.”

Reprint (Photo by Hatt Photography)