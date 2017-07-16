It’s International Ice Cream Day Today – Here’s How to Get Your Free Scoop Photo of the Day by Good News Network

The third Sunday in July is one of the sweetest days of the year – International Ice Cream Day! Here’s the scoop on the cool deals offered around the United States today. (Check your local news to find deals throughout the world, like Australia‘s Ben & Jerry’s giveaways.)

McDonald’s is giving away free vanilla soft serve cones to promote their new ice cream formulation, which they say contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. If you want the freebie to continue the rest of your life, you can use the McDonald’s mobile app between 2 and 5 p.m. for the chance to win a lifetime supply of the smooth treat. (See more good news about McDonald‘s, here.)

Select Whole Foods locations will be featuring an in-store “Sundae Fundae” sampling event and customers can create their own concoctions. Walk over to the freezer case and you’ll find all Ben & Jerry’s pints priced at two for $6, including the brand‘s frozen yogurts and non dairy treats. (See more good news about Whole Foods, here.)

“Buy one, get one free” coupons are also being given away at Cold Stone Creamery and Dairy Queen if you sign up for their customer club cards.

