Groundbreaking Invention Helps Workers Stay Cool in 122 Degree Heat

These construction workers already have a demanding job, but thanks to this invention, their long days of labor have been made a lot easier.

Apart from the physical demands faced by workers currently building the World Cup 2022 arena in Qatar, spending long hours under the sun in soaring temperatures can be debilitating—even deadly.

Ironically, the hard hat‘s cooling feature depends on the sun. Powered by a solar panel on the top of the hat, the invention contains a small fan that maintains the temperature of the hat’s inner lining. The lining, which can cool the skin by as much as 50 degrees Fahrenheit, lasts for about four hours.

“By reducing the temperature of the head and face, the rest of the body will naturally follow and ensure that workers have a constant flow of cooler air to refresh them throughout their day,” lead researcher Saud Abdul-Aziz Abdul-Ghani told CNN.

With temperatures in Qatar climbing to over 122 degrees Fahrenheit, the helmets have been hailed as a groundbreaking achievement.

Qatar representatives say 18,000 laborers are already working on the construction of eight different World Cup stadiums.

We wonder if the athletes will be begging for the same heat-beating headgear.

