Man Gives Free Haircuts To Homeless on Street Corner, So Stranger Buys Him His Own Barbershop Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Brennon Jones loves cutting hair, but there’s one thing he loves even more: cutting hair for the homeless.

He’s been at it for a while now and knows how much of a difference it can make in each person’s life. In fact, he gives much more than haircuts as part of his Haircuts for the Homeless campaign in Philadelphia.

According to Fox 35, Brennon says his haircuts are totally free. Additionally, he gives them food, clothing, and toiletries. The barber describes it as a makeover for the inside and outside, giving each homeless person a new look and newfound confidence.

When a stranger named Sean Johnson found out about Brennon’s mission and the trouble he would have continuing into the winter, he decided to sacrifice the expansion of his own barbershop and opened up a new one — just for Brennon.

In an interview with the news outlet, Sean explains: “It wasn’t about me giving a barbershop. I looked at it more as I built something and I want to see it keep going and I want to see it do a great thing.”

Now, Brennon’s barbershop will feature days set exclusively for his homeless customers to come in and get their haircuts.

