The fast food giant that has served billions recently served up a big announcement: they will finally be phasing out the use of foam containers in all of their stores worldwide by the end of this year.

Additionally, the company plans on using 100% recycled fiber-based materials for all of their packaging by 2020.

Currently, only half of the restaurants’ packaging is collectively made up of the eco-friendly materials.

By the end of 2018, McDonald’s will join the ranks of other companies, such as Dunkin’ Donuts and Jamba Juice, that have banned styrofoam from their production line.

The entirety of San Francisco has already banned styrofoam from being sold within city limits – and we hope it’s a matter of time before the rest of the world follows the Golden Arches into a greener day.

Reprint (Photo by Mike Mozart, CC)