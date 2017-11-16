Though it may seem like there are endless allegations against celebrities for one crime or another these days, it’s good to remember that not all Hollywood stars use their fame for evil.

In a social media post created by a Twitter user named Bakoon, people are being called to share their positive experiences of dealing with famous people in real life.

“If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity, that would be great too,” says Bakoon. “Does a famous actor give good christmas presents?”

While some of the stories are as simple as celebrities leaving hefty tips for their servers and baristas, others are way more heartwarming.

One of the first tweets to get the ball rolling was from Mara Wilson, the actress who starred in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, vouching for the kindness of her film co-star Danny Devito.

And the stories just get better and better.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

Danny DeVito tipped $120 to have two cases of wine one delivered one block to his apartment. — Kristaps Johnson (@megaclang) November 9, 2017

i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD — ((((((Beanie Barstein)))))) (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017

Charles Schultz drew me a picture when I was 4 getting my tonsils out. — Wizard (@fmc21369) November 10, 2017

Nathan fillion is amazing and often gets food truck service and similar as thanks to the production crews on shows/etc he appears in — The “Nazis Aren’t Welcome On My Site” Sixler (@Thesixler) November 10, 2017

Dave Matthews waved back at me enthusiastically at a pizza place when I mistook him for a friend and not, ya know, Dave Matthews. — Renee Branson (@ReneeBranson72) November 11, 2017

long story, but brad pitt wrote a check to buy 2 tractors for poor farmers he met from Africa. Asked to be anonymous. — gawain (@niawag2011) November 10, 2017

Michael Stipe is really kind and good at defusing freaking-out-at-famous-strangers teenagers using self-deprecation and fashion discourse — Cyrus needs finger splints, please help (@chrysopoetics) November 10, 2017

My mom’s friend met Anthony Hopkins @ a hotel & they had breakfast 3-4 days in a row to talk about the meaning of life instead of themselves — LP (@lleightonpaull) November 10, 2017

Jason Alexander made me snacks while I paired his palm pilot to his prius — Egadsden🌹 (@itspronounced48) November 9, 2017

LeVar Burton stopped in the middle of an interview to thank the bar staff by name for being so attentive. — Richard Whittaker (@YorkshireTX) November 10, 2017

I was crying quietly to myself after my Mom died in a cafe, Robin Williams noticed me and paid my check. He whispered things usually get better. — catherine (@pantone7605) November 11, 2017

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — A Sense of Pride and Accomplishment (@caylenb) November 9, 2017

David Tennant not only graciously accepted an academic paper from a random fan in the Richard II stage door line but actually read it and sent me an appreciative note about it — the cold genius (@angevin2) November 9, 2017

I accidentally walked into Waka Flocka so hard my head clunked on his chest and he was so scared I'd deeply injured myself — donate to my indiegogo please (@rachelmillman) November 10, 2017

My husband sat next to him at a film festival event in SF a couple years ago. When it was over, Keanu stayed and picked up other people's trash. — Susie Cagle (@susie_c) November 11, 2017

