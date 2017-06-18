Stranger Swaps Pants With High School Graduate So He Can Join His Peers

Stranger Swaps Pants With High School Graduate So He Can Join His...

Though it may have seemed like a strange request at the time, this teen was allowed to participate in his high school graduation ceremony thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Leroy Solis Jr. was set to graduate from MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday when he was stopped by a school representative saying that he wouldn’t be allowed to cross the stage if he was wearing jeans.

“The school principal told him he wasn’t crossing the stage and sent him home,” Leroy’s brother Rosemary wrote on Facebook. “He had 3 minutes to line up. My brother walked back to his car and came across a young man his height and size. My brother proceeded to explain that he needed slacks to walk the stage and without any hesitation this kind young man said YES.”

The strangers told Leroy that he could change pants in their truck. Before he started dashing back to the ceremony, the man and his son enthusiastically told him: “Go cross that stage!”

Rosemary and Leroy have since started searching for the strangers who obliged him and his strange request, so they can properly thank them for their helpfulness and understanding.

