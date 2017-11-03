Watch Hilarious Mannequin Guys Surprise Unsuspecting Passersby

If laughter is good for you, then this video is definitely a good daily dose of medicine.

YouTube pranksters Alex Stifler and Jad Khawandi of the How About Beirut channel just released a fourth video installment of themselves dressing up as mannequins outside of the Il Sarto clothing store and surprising random pedestrians.

Their first mannequin video installment was so popular on the internet, it wracked up over 2 million views.

The three sequels to the Beirut-based duo’s stunt are all equally as funny. The latest footage was appropriately released on Halloween earlier this week.

(WATCH the video below)

