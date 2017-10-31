Need a Big Laugh? Watch Award-winning Short Film About Forcing a Cat to Go to the Vet Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Every cat owner knows the cat-astrophic struggle of forcing a feline to go to the vet – first you have to hunt them down from their household hiding spot; then you have to brave tooth and claw forcing them into the carrier; and then it is a strenuous car journey that may or may not involve bodily fluids and distressed yowling.

This is why British animator Simon Tofield created a hilarious cartoon homage to the feline owner’s veterinary struggle in his new short film “Simon’s Cat: Off to the Vet”.

Simon’s Cat is a beloved animated web series featuring a conniving cat who exhibits all the typical feline antics we know and love, but with the purrrfect hilarity of cartoon ridiculousness.

Tofield managed to fund production of the short film thanks to a successful Indiegogo campaign in 2014, but the film only made its debut on YouTube earlier this week.

Now, “Simon’s Cat: Off to the Vet” is being screened at film festivals worldwide – and it has already been given The McLaren Award for Best British Animation at the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2016.

If you enjoy the series, you can check out the Simon’s Cat coloring book series on Amazon – it’s a pawesome gift for the holiday season.

(WATCH the hilarious short film below)

