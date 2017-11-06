Watch Tom Hanks Help a Man Pull Off Surprise Marriage Proposal Photo of the Day by Good News Network

And a surprise wedding proposal with the help of @tomhanks during his Q&A! Congratulations to the happy couple! ❤️ #txbookfest pic.twitter.com/GceDZsAN30 — Texas Book Festival (@texasbookfest) November 4, 2017

Life is indeed like a box of chocolates because you never know when Tom Hanks is going to help make a surprise marriage proposal to a man’s girlfriend.

The Forrest Gump star was in Houston for the Texas Book Festival talking about his new book “Uncommon Type: Some Stories” when he popped the question to Nikki Young on behalf of Ryan McFarling.

Hanks had reportedly been taking questions from the crowd when he said he wanted to take a break from the inquiries and ask the audience a question of his own.

The Oscar award-winning actor took out a piece of paper and said that he had a question for Youn from McFarling: “Nikki, will you marry me”.

As the crowd erupted in applause, McFarling brought Young on stage, got down on one knee, and presented the ring.

And of course, Young said yes.

(WATCH the video below)

(Photo by Texas Book Festival)