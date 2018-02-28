While these hardy educators are not willing to back down from demanding better pay and benefits, they are taking time off from the picket line to feed their hungry students.

Teachers and school staff of West Virginia went on strike last week as a means of demanding a pay raise from Gov. Jim Justice (R). Since many state students rely on free or reduced-price school lunches for food, however, the educators packed hundreds of lunches for their low-income pupils.

While many of the meals were passed out at distribution points with the help of local nonprofits and church groups, some diligent teachers went door-to-door with boxes of food at the ready.

“Our students rely on us for more than just education, so we are trying to help them during this time,” said teacher Kevin Green, according to CNN. “We want to continue to show our love for our kids, even when we can’t be there because we are fighting for our rights.”

After striking a deal with state legislators, teachers will be returning to schools on Thursday.

(WATCH the video below)

