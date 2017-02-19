7-Year-old Applies For Job at Google, Gets Letter Back From CEO Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

Chloe Bridgewater might only be 7 years old, but her letter to the CEO of Google demonstrates she already has adult-sized ambition.

Entranced by the magic of her Kindle Fire, Chloe recently became interested in technology and robotics. Her father Andy suggested that she apply for a job at the beloved Silicon-valley company.

RELATED: 7-yo Star Wars Fan Asks George Lucas If Jedis Can Marry, Gets Great Answer

The daughter wrote a heartfelt letter from her home in Hereford, England to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in California, ending the note by saying she has “only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas”.

She was delighted to find that she had received a response from Sundar earlier this week.

“Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computer and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology,” wrote Sundar. “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics.

MORE: Late Daughter Unknowingly Left Priceless Gift for Grieving Mom

“I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! 🙂 ”

The letter has apparently invigorated Chloe to work even harder at one day working for the tech company, despite the years of primary school she has yet to complete.

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photos by Andy Bridgewater)