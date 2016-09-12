89-Year-old Man Surprised with $150K When He Refuses to Quit Working Uplift

Little old Fidencio Sanchez may have been pushing his Mexican popsicle cart until the end of his days if it hadn’t been for the kindness of internet strangers.

Heartbroken by the man’s exhausted demeanor from pushing the heavy box when he should have been enjoying retirement, Joel bought 20 popsicles for $50, snapped a photo of the man, and wished him good luck with his endeavors.

By the time he got home, however, Cervantes wanted to do something more.

Joel and his friend Joe Loera set up a Go Fund Me page for the elderly man with a goal of $3,000 to ease his financial struggles – which is why they were shocked when over 7,000 people donated $154,000 in just two days.

The hard-working senior was overwhelmed – his daughter, who had been financially supporting him and his wife, had passed away only a month previously, leaving the economic burden to him. His wife had been assisting in the paletas sales until she fell ill and became unable to work.

“The Sanchez family really appreciates all the love and support that they are receiving from people from all around the world,” said Joel on the Go Fund Me page. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to all the people who tag me and have nice things to say. I wish I can respond to every single one of you. GOD IS GOOD!”

