Boy With Autism Sells Drawings to Buy Toys For Sick Brother Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

After living with bipolar disorder and autism all of his life, 10-year-old Haden Edwards has finally discovered one thing that can calm him down: taking care of his little brother Max.

When Haden started escorting Max to his doctor’s appointments, he started to realize how tough his baby brother really was.

RELATED: Toys R Us Open Stores For ‘Quiet Hour’ to Accommodate Kids With Autism

So he asked his mother, Cynthia Davis, if he could have money to buy some toys for Max. Though she said that he could mow the lawn or do the dishes for allowance money, Haden decided he would use his skills as an artist instead.

Haden set up a table on the family’s front lawn with a sign saying “Selling Drawings For Mad Max: $1”.

When his mother put out a plea on Facebook for friends to take Haden up on his offer, 30 people arrived in under 30 minutes to request a picture from the young artist.

MORE: Shatner and Retailer Make Sure Boy With Autism Always Has Favorite Food

Haden has since raised over $1,000 through his special drawings. All of the money he earns, he puts towards Max; whether it’s taking him out for ice cream or buying him LEGOs.

His compassion has also infected the rest of his life; he now volunteers at Meals on Wheels, buys meals for local police officers, holds fundraisers for organizations in need, and grows out his hair so he can donate it to Locks of Love.

“Being autistic, it’s very hard to keep his self-esteem high,” Cynthia told Inside Edition. “That is no longer an issue. Every time he gets a new [picture] request, he just lights right up.”

You can assist the family with their financial needs by donating to their GoFundMe page located here.

Draw Up Some Positivity Amongst Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Cynthia Davis)