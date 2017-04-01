Bullied Buck-toothed Boy Finally Gets New Smile

Evan Hill has endured ridicule his whole life because of his enlarged front teeth – so big they were that the teen was never able to close his mouth all the way.

MORE: Toothless Child in Poverty Gets Beautiful New Smile (LOOK)

The cost of procedures necessary for fixing Evan’s buck teeth amounted to a whopping $100,000. When the boy’s story went public, however, donations poured in from around the country, saving Evan’s mom from having to mortgage the family home.

Earlier this week, orthodontist Ronald Sluiter took Evan’s braces off, revealing a confident, happy smile underneath.

“It’s about time,” Evan’s mother Barbara Erickson told Newshub. “I don’t know where we would have been today without the generosity we had.”

(WATCH the video below)

Smile! – AND Click To Share it With Your Friends