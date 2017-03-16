Bus Driver Rescues Shoeless Boy From Midnight Cold Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

This bus driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a 5-year-old boy from the local twenty degree weather – especially since he was wearing nothing but a pair of shorts.

Denise Wilson was about to take a break from her midnight bus route in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when she heard someone crying.

Denise scooped him up, brought him onto her bus, and gave him her coat. After giving him something to eat, she then took him to the closest gas station where someone was able to give him a shirt while they waited for the police.

As it turns out, the boy had reportedly gotten lost and was able to be returned home safely with police assistance.

Despite the incident simply being an accident, Denise is being commended for taking care of the boy until help could arrive.

(WATCH the video below)

