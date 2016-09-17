Company Creates Win-Win by Repairing Good Clothing Destined For Landfills News

Business by McKinley Corbley

With landfills filling up around the world, this company is taking their own approach to tackling the mountains trash.

14 million tons of clothing reach the end of its lifecycle atop dump sites each year —often due to small mishaps like missing buttons, ripped seams, or broken zippers.

The organization receives the clothing in bulk from partnering groups. Once the articles are cleaned and fixed, they’re sold with a 50-30% discount, with a portion of the proceeds going to the original company, and leaving the customer with an affordable and fully functional piece of fashion.

RELATED: H&M Unveils Sustainable and Affordable Wedding Dress Line

Another benefit: the textiles won’t end up contributing to climate change as they decompose alongside household garbage.

Nicole and Jeff Bassett, the founders of Renewable Apparel, just reached their crowdfunding goal of $50,000 to build their business this week. Their Oregon-based sustainable factory will start selling the products after their website launches in October.

MORE: Man Creates ‘Shoes That Grow’ So Poor Kids Don’t Outgrow Them

“We love this planet,” reads the Indiegogo campaign bio. “We also love the people who work hard to design and make great things. Little problems like broken zippers and missing buttons should not destroy all the natural resources, time, labor, creativity and care that go into making something. Good clothing should be part of our lives, not our landfill.”

(WATCH the video below)

The Renewal Workshop Indiegogo from Nicole Bassett on Vimeo.

Spread The Good News: Click To Share