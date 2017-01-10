Cop Offers Up Patrol Car Speakers to Kids Saying Bye to Departing...

Cop Offers Up Patrol Car Speakers to Kids Saying Bye to Departing Dad

When Brettany Buetow brought her two children to the water’s edge so they could wave goodbye to their father’s ship, a nearby police officer offered his assistance.

Brettany’s husband Joshua, who had just been deployed by the Navy onto the USS Carl Vinson, won’t be back to see his children until the summer.

His kids, 4-year-old Rileigh and 2-year-old Austin, stood in the San Diego harbor so they could wave goodbye.

That’s when Officer James Weaver parked next to the youngsters and asked if they would like to say a few works to their dad over the speakers. Thrilled at the opportunity, the tots got to say “Bye daddy, we love you!” before the ship sailed away.

 

