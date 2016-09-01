Famous Football Player Chooses To Eat Lunch Next To Boy With Autism

Since 11-year-old Bo was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, his mom Leah Paske has always worried about her son sitting by himself in the cafeteria.

Some of the Florida State University football team players had been visiting the middle school in Tallahassee, Florida as part of a community outreach program when the sports star met Bo.

“I do remember middle school being scary, and hard,” said Leah in a Facebook post. “Now that I have a child starting middle school, I have feelings of anxiety for him, and they can be overwhelming if I let them.”

“This is one day I didn’t have to worry if my sweet boy ate lunch alone, because he sat across from someone who is a hero in many eyes. Travis Rudolph thank you so much, you made this momma exceedingly happy, and have made us fans for life!”

