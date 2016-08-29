Hungover Customer Brings Life Back to Struggling Fish and Chips Shop Uplift

Colin Ross wasn’t planning on saving a small business when he woke up last Sunday suffering from the sickly after-effects of partying with his buddies.

To deal with his hangover, the gentleman set out to find a restaurant with some greasy food: Whitbie’s Fish & Chips in Lethridge, Alberta.

After devouring his meal, Colin felt the effects of his hangover ebb away – and he noticed that the restaurant was empty save for McMillan.

The two struck up a conversation and the 69-year-old chef explained to Ross that times had been tough for the little establishment. Whitbie’s had been so short on income, that McMillan didn’t even make enough money to pay himself at the end of the day.

Ross resolved to help the business, explaining that he had “2,000 friends on Facebook”.

Though the old owner didn’t understand such computer-related terms, he certainly did three days later when customers from all over Lethridge were standing in line for his service.

Ross had posted a glowing review of the restaurant on social media, requesting everyone to share the post with their own friends in support of Whitbie’s.

“I ordered the halibut special for 23$ – absolutely amazing,” Colin wrote on Facebook. “That traditional British fish and chips was just what I needed. And the owner was a gem, a real classy stand-up guy, so I ask everyone in Lethbridge to share this and go support this hard-working gentleman. He deserves it and he makes Joeys only look like child’s play.”

“Our business has just gone right through the roof to the point where, you know, we’ve got people waiting an hour and a half to an hour and three quarters for their dinner,” McMillan told CBC. “Calgary had their flood. Fort McMurray had their fire and a little fish and chip shop in Lethbridge had its problem. The people of Alberta just come together. This is the greatest province and the greatest country.”

