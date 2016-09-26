New Opportunities Come to Homeless Hero Who Found Bomb in the Trash

New Opportunities Come to Homeless Hero Who Found Bomb in the Trash Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Following a series of domestic bombings in New York and New Jersey, these two men are being hailed as heroes for preventing another explosion.

Lee Parker and Ivan White of Elizabeth, New Jersey were going through trash cans at the local train station when they found a backpack containing five undetonated pipe bombs.

The two immediately stashed the bag in an isolated area and contacted the police.

RELATED: Here’s How New Yorkers Are Coming Together Following the Chelsea Explosions

Since Lee is homeless and Ivan lives on a fixed income, a Go Fund Me campaign was set up by Donald Goncalves for donations in honor of their heroism.

The funds were to be divided three ways between Lee, Ivan, and the Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless, which is credited for already finding an apartment for Lee.

The crowdfunding page has raised $30,000 for the New Jersey residents.

MORE: Homeless Piano Player Reunites With Son, Heads to Rehab

Lee had also been on his way to a job interview when he discovered the bombs, but since he was busy being interviewed by law enforcement, he didn’t make it in time. However following his heroism, a food company in Elizabeth has already reached out with more employment opportunities.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends – Photo by Donald Goncalves