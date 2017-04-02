Now You Can Speak 80 Languages at the Touch of a Button

There’s over 6,500 different languages in the world – and now, you can basically speak 80 of them.

Travis the Translator is a pocket-sized device that uses artificial intelligence to translate 80 different languages with a two-second processing time.

Since Travis uses artificial intelligence, the translations becomes smarter, more native, and accurate as you use it.

Though Google Translate already exists, it requires correct spelling and an excess of typing. Travis simply translates these languages at the push of a button, through voice recognition, allowing for more fluent and natural conversation.

The founders of Travis created an Indiegogo campaign to fund the manufacturing of the device with an $80,000 goal. With still a month left of the campaign, the page has already raised almost $200,000 with delivery dates estimated for July.

“Ever wished you spoke another language? Well you’re not alone,” say the company founders. “There are 7 billion people on this planet and over 6,500 languages, but most of us – 83% to be exact – speak maybe one or two. So call us crazy or naive, but here at Travis we think we can bring the world together, by making sure we can all have a chat.”

(WATCH the video below)

