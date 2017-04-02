Now You Can Speak 80 Languages at the Touch of a Button

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

There’s over 6,500 different languages in the world – and now, you can basically speak 80 of them.

Travis the Translator is a pocket-sized device that uses artificial intelligence to translate 80 different languages with a two-second processing time.

Though Google Translate already exists, it requires correct spelling and an excess of typing. Travis simply translates these languages at the push of a button, through voice recognition, allowing for more fluent and natural conversation.

The founders of Travis created an Indiegogo campaign to fund the manufacturing of the device with an $80,000 goal. With still a month left of the campaign, the page has already raised almost $200,000 with delivery dates estimated for July.

“Ever wished you spoke another language? Well you’re not alone,” say the company founders. “There are 7 billion people on this planet and over 6,500 languages, but most of us – 83% to be exact – speak maybe one or two. So call us crazy or naive, but here at Travis we think we can bring the world together, by making sure we can all have a chat.”

(WATCH the video below)

