Number Of Hungry US Kids Drops To Lowest Level Since Before Recession

Number Of Hungry US Kids Drops To Lowest Level Since Before Recession News

USA by Good News Network

The number of Americans struggling to get enough to eat last year showed a big decline, according to a new report that revealed good news–especially for children.

The government agency USDA, which provides food and nutrition assistance programs for low-income households, says the estimated percentage of U.S. households that were food insecure in 2015 declined significantly, continuing a downward trend from a high of 14.9 percent in 2011 to 12.7 percent last year.

RELATED: “Uber Against Hunger” Delivers Unused Food To Needy, Hits Milestone

Only 59 percent of food-insecure households in the survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau reported that in the previous month, they had participated in one or more of the three largest Federal nutrition assistance programs (SNAP; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); and National School Lunch Program).

WATCH: 12-Yr-Old Opens Food Pantry, Gets Huge Surprise From Huge Food Manufacturer

The 2015 food security survey covered 39,948 households comprising a representative sample of the U.S. civilian population of 125 million households.

SHARE the Positive Trend… (Photo: CNN Heroes)