With Help of a ‘Bionic’ Suit, Paralyzed Woman Finishes London Marathon (Video)
A 32-year-old British woman paralyzed from the chest down has finished the London marathon after 16 days of walking with the help of a “bionic” suit.
Although Claire Lomas was not eligible to receive a medal, more than a dozen runners donated theirs, in a touching tribute after an Olympic rowing champion launched a Twitter campaign to get her one.
She walked almost two miles per day saying that her spinal cord injury “didn’t change who she was inside.”
Her inspiring effort also raised $150,000 for spinal research.
(WATCH the ABC video below and READ the story with photos in the UK Sun)
