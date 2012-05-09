With Help of a ‘Bionic’ Suit, Paralyzed Woman Finishes London Marathon (Video)

A 32-year-old British woman paralyzed from the chest down has finished the London marathon after 16 days of walking with the help of a “bionic” suit.

Although Claire Lomas was not eligible to receive a medal, more than a dozen runners donated theirs, in a touching tribute after an Olympic rowing champion launched a Twitter campaign to get her one.

She walked almost two miles per day saying that her spinal cord injury “didn’t change who she was inside.”

Her inspiring effort also raised $150,000 for spinal research.

(WATCH the ABC video below and READ the story with photos in the UK Sun)