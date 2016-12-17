A Greeter at Home Depot Sings To Brighten His Customers’ Spirits (WATCH)

A Greeter at Home Depot Sings To Brighten His Customers’ Spirits (WATCH) Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Ken Williams is not your average Home Depot greeter – in fact, he prefers to do his job with an extra pep in his step.

The greeter sings, dances, compliments, hugs – anything he can do to lift the spirits of strangers.

Williams was reportedly a boxer in his 20s, but the career took him down a dark life path. That’s why he decided to turn his luck around and bring happiness to others instead.

“I think we all should be uplifting.”

(WATCH the video below)

