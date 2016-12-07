This Soup Kitchen Serves the Homeless Like Guests in a Restaurant News

Business by McKinley Corbley

This soup kitchen firmly believes that all their guests should be served their meals with a side of dignity, graciousness, and respect.

The Kansas City Community Kitchen in Missouri has been serving low-income families and the homeless community for over 30 years – but starting in February, the center hired waiters and hosts so they could serve the hungry like a restaurant.

RELATED: Woman Donates Entire Toy Store to Kids in Homeless Shelters

“This new service represents what we’re about now,” said ECS President/CEO Beau Heyen. “Our diners will not only get delicious, beautiful meals created by our amazing culinary team, but they will have the dignity of being able to choose what they want to eat.”

In addition to giving diners a choice of what to eat, menus are varied to incorporate various fresh foods and suggestions made by the diners themselves, although often made into healthier versions.

“Last week we had guests asking us when we were going to do some barbecue,” says Executive Chef Michael Curry, “so when we prepared our chicken a couple of days later, we decided to make it into pulled chicken sandwiches with our house-made sauce that doesn’t have as much sugar and salt.”

Click To Share This Tasty News With Your Friends – Photo by Kansas City Community Kitchen Republish

Reprint