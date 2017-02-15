Substitute Bus Driver Takes Day to Build Ramp For Disabled Girl He...

Substitute Bus Driver Takes Day to Build Ramp For Disabled Girl He Didn’t Know

by -
0

Lydia on Ramp-Youtube

Thomas Mitchell couldn’t stand to see Lydia struggle with her aluminum ramp every morning – so he built her a new one instead.

Tom is a mechanic working in Clarksville, Tennessee who is sometimes employed to be a substitute driver on the school buses he fixes.

One of the children who he picks up on is route is a young girl in a wheelchair named Lydia Despain. Lydia’s mother Verna says that because her daughter suffers from a seizure disorder, she has developed differently than other children.

RELATEDMailman Builds Ramp for Elderly Dog Struggling With Stairs

Because of her wheelchair, Lydia struggles with the stone steps in front of her house every morning. Though she has a ramp, it isn’t long enough to reach the top step.

So Tom called Verna and offered to build a new ramp for their house on Sunday. She joyously accepted.

True to his word, Tom and some of his friends used lumber donated by the hardwood store to build a brand new wooden ramp on the side of the Despain’s house.

“It’s those little things that people take for granted,” Verna told FOX5. “And maybe I didn’t even realize my predicament, because I’m so used to doing it solo.”

Click To Share The Sweet News With Your Friends – OR, Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS