Substitute Bus Driver Takes Day to Build Ramp For Disabled Girl He Didn’t Know Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Thomas Mitchell couldn’t stand to see Lydia struggle with her aluminum ramp every morning – so he built her a new one instead.

Tom is a mechanic working in Clarksville, Tennessee who is sometimes employed to be a substitute driver on the school buses he fixes.

RELATED: Mailman Builds Ramp for Elderly Dog Struggling With Stairs

Because of her wheelchair, Lydia struggles with the stone steps in front of her house every morning. Though she has a ramp, it isn’t long enough to reach the top step.

So Tom called Verna and offered to build a new ramp for their house on Sunday. She joyously accepted.

True to his word, Tom and some of his friends used lumber donated by the hardwood store to build a brand new wooden ramp on the side of the Despain’s house.

“It’s those little things that people take for granted,” Verna told FOX5. “And maybe I didn’t even realize my predicament, because I’m so used to doing it solo.”

Click To Share The Sweet News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint