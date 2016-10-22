Tiny Therapy Horses Have Big Impact on Hurting Humans News

by McKinley Corbley

These horses may be small, but they’re not afraid to take on their patient’s biggest problems.

They are part of the Mini Therapy Horses nonprofit that introduces adorable, tiny trained ponies to groups and individuals that have undergone trauma. Their partnerships with American law enforcement, and children’s and veteran agencies have facilitated equine meetings with all types of troubled souls in need of comfort.

For the last 8 years, Netanel’s team of volunteers and their equine partners have soothed over 45,000 crisis victims each year. The ponies – Black Pearl, Willow Blue, Liberty Belle, American Valor, Blue Moon, Sweet Louise, and Bluebell – are all experienced, intelligent animals that seem to have an instinctual understanding of human suffering.

Many of their heartbroken human counterparts include burn victims, veterans with PTSD, orphans, rape survivors, or hospital patients.

When asked what inspired her to start the unusual therapy project, Netanel says she’s always had a passion for equestrian communication.

“I have always loved horses and prior to me becoming a competitive rider and horsewoman, I had stuffed animal horses as a small child,” Victoria told the Good News Network. ”Later in life, when my daughter left home for college, my ‘empty nest’ purchase was a miniature horse named Pearl. I taught Pearl every trick in the book and developed a passion to help others so I wanted us to do it as a team.”

