Top Ten Best Stories for Dog Lovers in 2016 Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

José only relinquished Chaos to his friend because he didn’t have the stability to take care of him post-divorce – when his friend refused to give the pup back, however, José was heartbroken.

Two years later, an animal shelter in Wisconsin said that they had found a lost dog who they believed to be Chaos.

Shanna Niehaus’s 5-year-old son has a hard time making friends because of his high-functioning autism – but after meeting Tornado the dog, their connection was instantaneous.

Buddy and Shelby were sibling puppies that were abused – and eventually rescued – together. Though they were adopted into different families, PETA made special arrangements to have them joyously reunited in a dog park one year later.

Every time Olivia Sievers returned to Argentina, it seemed like Rubio was waiting for her – that’s why she made sure that when she flew back to Germany, he was coming with her.

A documentary titled “Dogs on the Inside” explores the goings-on of a Massachusetts program that pairs prison inmates with abused dogs.

This pawsitively adorable video was created by Soul Pancake to celebrate the release of Purina’s new Puppy Chow Natural. For every view it scored, the pet food company donated one pound of food to the Rescue Bank charity.

When Maggie the momma dog heard some new pups nervously barking in the next kennel over, she used her wily canine abilities to sneak out of her pen. She snuggled up to the anxious puppies and eventually lulled them to sleep with her calming presence.

If it hadn’t been for Jagermeister’s bright orange life vest, he might not have been spotted floating above the ocean waves.

Lilo the husky couldn’t help but fall in love with feeble little feline Rosie – a few months after the cat’s ‘adoption’, she had become one of the family.

When Rex the German shepherd found Hummer the hummingbird, the little birdlet was covered in ants and seemed dead.

But the pup refused to leave the injured creature’s side until his owner rescued Hummer and nursed it back to health.

Now, Hummer is just another member of the family.

