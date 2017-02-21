Walmart Cashier Pays for Half of Family’s Grocery Bill: “I think y’all need a blessing” Uplift

Ashley Jordan and her husband Michael do all of their shopping at Walmart every two weeks – but they have apparently never encountered as compassionate a cashier as Sharnique Dasant.

The couple, who are the proud parents of three children, were loading up two shopping carts worth of groceries and baby clothes at a Walmart in Colombia, South Carolina. When it came time to pay, their bill had totaled up to $200.

“She said ‘I think y’all need a blessing tonight!’ And she waked around to the machine and swiped the card,” 27-year-old Ashley told PEOPLE. “She said ‘God told me to bless y’all!’ I said ‘Are you serious? Okay, thank you!’ ”

Ashley was so touched by the cashier’s gesture, that she took a photo with Sharnique and posted it on Facebook with a thank you.

“It was another dreaded shopping trip trying to buy groceries for a family of 5,” says Ashley. “We literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries because my husband’s whole check goes to food for our family. I will say that I’m not a fan of shopping at Walmart because of how rude some of the people can be. But after tonight my whole perspective has changed.”

“I wanted her friends and family to know how genuine she is, because we need to see these good stories in the world today, and it’s good to know there’s people out there who will do a blessing like this,” says Ashley. “It has opened my heart. I plan on paying it forward in the future.”

