92 Yorkies Found in Hoarder’s House All Adopted by New Loving Parents

These 92 pups were found living in filth, but they’ve been given forever homes as a result of their previous owners’ arrest.

Thanks to their rescue, however, almost all the pets have been adopted by families into loving, healthy environments.

According to Inside Edition, the new Yorkie owners have started a Facebook group to coordinate and share in the collective healing of their new furry companions.

The guilty animals hoarders have since been charged with felonies, resulting in the inability to own pets for the next decade.

