When the students at Carmel Clay High School were asked to do something kind for their fellow classmates, they did not just rise to the occasion; they owned it.

Sarah Wolff, who teaches a ceramics class at the school in Carmel, Indiana, asked a group of her pupils to do something nice for their fellow students. She figured that – following the tragic events at the school in Parkland, Florida last week – her students could benefit from even a trickle of positive vibes.

The teens then agreed to write and print out inspiring notes for their peers—not just the ones they were friends with, but a note for every student in the school.

As a result, the youngsters wrote 5,100 individual notes of inspiration and taped them to the school lockers on Wednesday.

The notes said things like “you are loved” and “be the type of person you want to meet”.

The students themselves were so moved by the kind gesture, that many of the notes are still taped to the lockers today.

“I just said, ‘you know when you go to sleep tonight I hope that you know that you made a positive impact on someone’s day,’” Wolff told WXIN.

