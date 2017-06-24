A Genius Invention is Saving Thousands of Animals From Drowning in Backyard Pools Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This revolutionary device has already saved thousands of animals from a terrible fate.

Though biologist Rich Mason normally works to conserve wildlife around the vast brackish waters of the Chesapeake Bay, he was also concerned about the dozens of frogs perishing in his friend’s backyard pool in every summer.

The floating critter dock is surrounded by a mesh skirt that allows trapped chipmunks, lizards, frogs, and squirrels to easily exit the water. The FrogLog’s key feature is a small ramp that leads to dry land.

Since Mason started marketing the FrogLog, which is anchored by a weighted base outside the pool, dozens of buyers have posted photos of the device’s success at saving their wild backyard friends.

“We have had this in the pool all summer and have had no critters lost. Normally there were 2 or 3 frogs a week, but none this year,” says Amazon buyer Johnny_B. “It helps all kinds of animals.”

If you’re worried about larger animals like household pets, have no fear – the Skamper-Ramp is a large easily-accessible ramp for cats and dogs to safely exit the swimming pool.

PETA names several other ways in which you can prevent animals from stumbling into your pools – like making sure to keep your backyard trees trimmed. Young forest critters are notorious for accidentally falling out of tree branches and into pools below.

The animal rights organization also warns that wildlife will often wander onto human property in search of food. In order to ward off possible animal trespassers, keep all of your trashcans secure, and be sure not to give food scraps to your backyard friends.

(WATCH the video below)

