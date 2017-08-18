Homeless Hero Tackles Carjacker Who Was Impersonating an Officer Uplift

Thanks to his quick-thinking, a homeless man is being lauded as a hero after he saved police from having to pursue an alleged carjacker earlier this week.

According to a spokeswoman at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station, the carjacker showed up to test drive a woman’s pickup truck that was listed for sale on Craigslist. The man, who was reportedly wearing a black tee shirt that read “Police K-9 Unit”, took off in the car and did not return.

When she arranged a viewing of the vehicle, she found that it was indeed her stolen car. The woman then called police officers to the scene.

“We just rolled to a call for service in Canyon Country where a victim recognized a suspect who had allegedly committed a prior carjacking,” wrote the police department.

Instead of having to pursue the suspect, however, an unlikely hero stepped in.

“As our cars approached the parking lot near Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, the suspect took off running. But then… a citizen caught up to him and TACKLED HIM!! Suspect in custody!!”

The suspect reportedly had a fake police ID badge in his possession. The deputies also say that the civilian who tackled the suspect was a homeless man who was rewarded with a hot meal in recognition of his brave assistance.

