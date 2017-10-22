Mail Carrier Saves Woman’s Life After Noticing Something ‘Off’ At Her House

Heroes by Good News Network

When 87-year-old Marie Boyer fell inside her home, she thought she was done for.

After slipping and falling, Marie found herself helpless on the floor of her home, unable to get back up. The doors and windows in her house were closed, so Marie’s calls for help went unheard.

For four whole days, Marie lay on the floor of her home, dehydrated, falling in and out of consciousness, and slowly getting weaker and weaker.

Until her mail carrier, Lisa Sweeney, noticed something was ‘off’ at Marie’s house.

