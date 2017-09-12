Man Comes Home to Find Cat Waiting For Him – Except He’s Never Owned a Cat

Man Comes Home to Find Cat Waiting For Him – Except He’s...

There is nothing like coming home to a loving furry feline who has been eagerly awaiting your return— unless you have never owned a cat in the first place.

This is exactly what happened to a user of the Imgur photo sharing site named Nigel a few weeks ago.

The cat, who Nigel assumes wriggled its way into the house by means of an open window, began meowing frantically at the sight of him.

The Californian assumed that the cat was hungry, so he went to the store and bought some pet food and supplies. Needless to say, the mystery feline was very pleased by the offering and started to meow and purr as it gobbled up the food.

Nigel then started canvassing his neighborhood in search of the mystery cat’s owner. Strangely, no one said that they were missing a cat.

He then took the feline, who Nigel temporarily dubbed Lil Gato, to the vet to see if he was microchipped. Not only did the cat have zero records of a previous owner, but he also had worms and fleas.

After Nigel paid to have the cat treated, he started asking his neighbors if anyone had owned a kitten or a mother cat that had given birth recently. Again, no luck.

Finally, Nigel accepted that the little cat had simply adopted him as his rightful owner. Nigel and Lil Gato, now called Buddy, have become the best of buds.

Buddy reportedly follows Nigel around the house and takes every opportunity to snuggle with him – even if it means curling up on top of his head.

One Imgur user commented on Nigel’s photos, saying: “He chose you. You are his Forever Dad now … I think you’re a fantastic person for taking him into your life.”

Another wise comment read: “Cats always know when they will be welcome.”

While Buddy’s origin story is still a mystery, one thing is for sure: he is going to have a loving future.

