Post-9/11 Charity Started with $500, Now Has Given $150Mil to Assist Wounded Veterans

The Semper Fi Fund, a top-rated veteran nonprofit that celebrated its 13th anniversary in May, is thrilled to announce that it has reached a major milestone. The Fund has passed the $150 million mark in providing assistance to post-9/11 service members and their families.

“It seems like only yesterday that a handful of us, a small group of military spouses at Camp Pendleton, met around my kitchen table with $500 and a desire to help our wounded coming home from Iraq,” said Semper Fi Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther.

Designed to help wounded, critically ill, and injured members of all branches of the Armed Forces, the nonprofit provides direct financial assistance for expenses, such as medical bills, hotel rooms for family members at the bedside, and living essentials that are most pressing for a wounded service member during a long hospitalization or rehabilitation. Support continues after initial injury to include housing assistance, apprenticeship skills, rehabilitative sports programs, like mountain biking and golf, and PTSD support.

Since its inception in 2004, the Semper Fi Fund has prided itself on low overhead averaging at six percent on average, no red tape, and quick and relevant assistance. As a result, charity watchdogs have given the Semper Fi Fund their highest ratings for six consecutive years. The Fund is one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive and A+ from Charity Watch, and it gets a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.

