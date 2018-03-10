Single mother-of-two Monique Hall thought she was just being called to another ordinary pizza delivery – until a local church invited her to come up on their stage.

Pastor Wilfredo De Jesús of New Life Covenant Church in Chicago had spent the month of February encouraging congregants to honor strangers by performing random acts of kindness.

In order to be a leading example of his preachings, the pastor ordered a pizza delivery to the church’s address.

Hall, who works as a delivery driver for Domino’s, arrived at the church doors and became confused as to why she was being asked on stage.

The pastor then placed $100 into her hand as a tip for the delivery. Then, he asked ten more congregants to contribute to the tip as well.

People kept piling cash into Hall’s hand until she was eventually moved to tears. When she left the church, she was not only carrying a basket full of money, but she was also given a Bible and gift bag for the road ahead.

Becoming an ambassador for the moral of the story herself, Hall paid the kindness forward, sharing the tips with her fellow delivery drivers.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it, but I knew that I had been struggling for a long time being a single parent…especially trying to make ends meet,” Hall told WGN. “So when they did that, I was overwhelmed and I was shocked. I felt so loved by them – all I could do was cry.”

(WATCH the video below)

