How a Swimming Pool for Neighborhood Kids Helped Heal a Man After Wife’s Death

Keith Davison got so tired of his solitude following the death of his wife, he decided to do something about it – and things have been going swimmingly ever since.

The 94-year-old retired judge had been married to his wife Evy for 66 years until she passed away from cancer last year.

But not for himself – he built it for the neighborhood kids to enjoy.

The pool, which is measured at 32 feet long and 9 feet deep, has become a community fixture of fun since he opened it in July.

“It’s him spreading joy throughout our neighborhood for these kids,” a neighborhood mom told KSDK.

