Jews Archives - Good News Network

3,000 Jews and Muslims Sign Up to Learn a Song Together–the Result is Perfect Harmony

Religion

Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany

World

Palestinian Bus Driver Finds $10,000 and Returns it to Jewish Owner

Religion

Teen Raises $15,000 to Send Holocaust Survivor to Israel

World

Woman Donates $20,000 to Repair Anne Frank Memorial

Inspiring

95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis

Inspiring

“Every person deserves to rest in peace”: Muslims Help Repair Vandalized Jewish Cemetery

Religion

Palestinian Firefighting Teams Offer Help to Israelis Battling Wildfires

World

Arabs in Knesset Push Through Bill to Ensure Proper Payments For Holocaust Survivors

World

Palestinians and Israelis Unite to Spread Peace Through Backgammon

World

Profits From Sales of “Mein Kampf” Will Now Go to Holocaust Survivors

USA

Refugee Orchestra Project Brings Musicians to New York

Arts & Leisure

Boy Gives All His Bar Mitzvah Toys To Burn Victims (WATCH)

Kids

Harvard Launches Free Online Course to Promote Religious Literacy

Religion

Muslims Who Saved Jews During The Holocaust Finally Honored

Heroes

Israeli Women Tear Down Centuries Old Gender Barrier at the Western Wall

Religion

“Best Ever” Parliament of World’s Religions Finds Harmony in 50 Faiths

Religion

Half-Price Hummus Brings Arabs and Jews Together Over Lunch

World

Hundreds of Jews and Arabs Rally Arm-in-Arm for Peace in Israel

World

Bereaved Palestinian, Israeli Parents Unveil Something Beautiful at U.N.

World
