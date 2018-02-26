Jews Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Jews
3,000 Jews and Muslims Sign Up to Learn a Song Together–the Result is Perfect Harmony
Feb 26, 2018
Religion
Einstein Letter Surfaces Thanking American For Helping Jews Flee Nazi Germany
Feb 21, 2018
World
Palestinian Bus Driver Finds $10,000 and Returns it to Jewish Owner
Aug 26, 2017
Religion
Teen Raises $15,000 to Send Holocaust Survivor to Israel
Jun 22, 2017
World
Woman Donates $20,000 to Repair Anne Frank Memorial
May 12, 2017
Inspiring
95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis
Mar 4, 2017
Inspiring
“Every person deserves to rest in peace”: Muslims Help Repair Vandalized Jewish Cemetery
Feb 22, 2017
Religion
Palestinian Firefighting Teams Offer Help to Israelis Battling Wildfires
Dec 4, 2016
World
Arabs in Knesset Push Through Bill to Ensure Proper Payments For Holocaust Survivors
Nov 4, 2016
World
Palestinians and Israelis Unite to Spread Peace Through Backgammon
Sep 14, 2016
World
Profits From Sales of “Mein Kampf” Will Now Go to Holocaust Survivors
Jul 1, 2016
USA
Refugee Orchestra Project Brings Musicians to New York
Jun 26, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Boy Gives All His Bar Mitzvah Toys To Burn Victims (WATCH)
Apr 9, 2016
Kids
Harvard Launches Free Online Course to Promote Religious Literacy
Feb 25, 2016
Religion
Muslims Who Saved Jews During The Holocaust Finally Honored
Feb 8, 2016
Heroes
Israeli Women Tear Down Centuries Old Gender Barrier at the Western Wall
Feb 3, 2016
Religion
“Best Ever” Parliament of World’s Religions Finds Harmony in 50 Faiths
Oct 21, 2015
Religion
Half-Price Hummus Brings Arabs and Jews Together Over Lunch
Oct 21, 2015
World
Hundreds of Jews and Arabs Rally Arm-in-Arm for Peace in Israel
Oct 20, 2015
World
Bereaved Palestinian, Israeli Parents Unveil Something Beautiful at U.N.
Apr 4, 2015
World
