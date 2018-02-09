The Lesson: What makes a great leader? Management theorist Simon Sinek suggests that it’s someone who makes their employees feel secure, who draws staffers into a circle of trust. But creating trust and safety — especially in an uneven economy — means taking on big responsibility.

Notable Excerpt: “In the military, they give medals to people who are willing to sacrifice themselves so that others may gain. In business, we give bonuses to people who are willing to sacrifice others so that we may gain. We have it backwards, right?”

The Speaker: Simon Sinek is the marketing consultant, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and critically-acclaimed mastermind behind Start With Why: an organization made up of other business moguls dedicated to helping others find their passion and leadership stride. His TED talk, How Great Leaders Inspire Others, has been ranked as their third most popular talk of all time.

Books: Sinek is the author of several groundbreaking bestsellers, such as “Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action”; “Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t”; and “Find Your Why: A Practical Guide for Discovering Purpose for You and Your Team”.

Podcast: The Start With Why podcast, which is hosted by the organization’s own David Mead and Stephen Shedletzky, is available on iTunes and Stitcher.

(LISTEN to the inspiring talk below)

