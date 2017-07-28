Watch Coma Survivor Stand Up to Kiss His Wife for the First...

Watch Coma Survivor Stand Up to Kiss His Wife for the First Time After Doctors Doubted He Would Live Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Just days before his fifth wedding anniversary, Jonny Grant was the victim of a car accident that left him in a coma. Doctors were unsure of whether he would ever wake up, much less move.

Because he sustained a diffuse axonal injury, he was given a 10% chance of survival.

Through intensive physical therapy at a Richmond, Virginia rehabilitation center, the Navy SEAL has slowly regained motor control. Though he is still unable to use his vocal cords, he communicates with his wife Laura by softly mouthing his words.

Then, four months after the grim prognosis, Jonny was able to stand up and kiss Laura.

The moving exchange was posted to Laura’s Instagram where it received overwhelming support and appreciation. Additionally, the GoFundMe that she set up to help finance Jonny’s hospital bills just broke its $100,000 goal.

Reprint (Photo by Laura Grant)