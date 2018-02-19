Another angle of standing in line. pic.twitter.com/wYi9r3hFeq — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

It’s a gimmick that is straight out of The Little Rascals.

Two youngsters from Carson, California are going viral after they tried to sneak into a screening of the new Black Panther movie by sitting on each other’s shoulders under a trench coat.

Unfortunately, when they were asked about whether the trick worked, one of the pranksters simply said: “Nah. I don’t know how, but he knew something was up.”

The guys had been hoping that their creativity would get both of them into the theatre for the price of one ticket – but the ticket worker was not having it.

Upon ambling up to the counter and asking for one ticket, the theater employee can be heard saying: “You gotta get down, man.”

“Get down from what?” the unusually tall and absolutely normal looking guy responds.

(WATCH the amusing video below)

