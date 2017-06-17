91-Year-Old Who Was Robbed Cries as Cop Brings Her Groceries, Gift Card

91-Year-Old Who Was Robbed Cries as Cop Brings Her Groceries, Gift Card Uplift

These police officers went above and beyond the call of duty for a 91-year-old woman whose pocket was picked while grocery shopping in a supermarket.

When Officer Janelle Jumelles arrived at the Boynton Beach, Florida store, she immediately paid for the senior’s groceries.

Overcome with gratitude, the woman started crying and embraced the officer, thanking her for the kindness.

Jumelles then helped the woman cancel her credit cards and suggested the senior go home and get some rest.

Later that same day, the cop returned to the woman’s home with a $60 gift card to the supermarket to replace the food stamps that were stolen from her purse.

