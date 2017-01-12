Couple Gives Back to Homeless Man Who Offered His Coat in the...

Couple Gives Back to Homeless Man Who Offered His Coat in the Cold Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Charlotte Ellis and her boyfriend Taylor Waldon only went out to get a few drinks – they weren’t expecting to return with a homeless friend.

On January 4th, the couple was returning from a night out in Covent Garden, London when they missed their train home to Essex. The next train would not arrive for another four hours and the weather was brutally cold.

The voice belonged to a homeless man known only as Joey.

“I jump straight under the duvet and thank Joey for his kind offer as Taylor gives me the look,” says Charlotte. “After Taylor and I sat with Joey waiting for our train, there was just something about him that was so sincere I couldn’t leave him out there on his own.”

Charlotte asked her new friend if he would like to stay with her and her mother for the night, complete with a shave, a shower, and a hot meal. Though he was reluctant at first, her earnest tone finally convinced him.

“No one deserves to be out in these conditions. I’m not saying that you should trust everyone you meet on a street corner, but who exactly should you trust?”

“We drank some more, we talked for hours, we exchanged life story’s and instantly became the best of friends. It’s something I can’t even explain, it was just meant to be. I don’t expect everyone to get it.”

“Before the night is over, before Joey had his first night in a bed- Joey offers the coat on his back as a token gift to my boyfriend as a thank you, as a token of his appreciation. In my eyes this gift had such a powerful meaning behind it more than any ever gift you could ever receive.”

After introducing Joey to her friends and family, he instantly became part of the family. The crew gave their new pal a haircut, a wardrobe, a new phone, and a place to stay. He also reportedly scored a job five days after going home with the couple.

“All he needed was someone to have faith in him and to help be that stepping stone to make a difference to someone’s life. Joey is the most amazing, caring and incredible human that we have ever met, and I’m so blessed to of been a part of getting him off the streets.”

