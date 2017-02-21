Donations From All Over the World Save Untouchable Cat Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Valentino was in sorry shape when he was admitted to a local animal shelter with a host of health problems in need of treatment. He was given the chance he needed to recover, however, thanks to Elaine Seamans.

Elaine, who works for a nonprofit that specializes in giving medical care to sick canines, was visiting the shelter in Los Angeles when she saw the scraggly cat in his cage.

WATCH: Dog Chained Up For 15 Years Finds New Home Thanks to Ricky Gervais

Elaine called the CEO of Leave No Paws Behind; a nonprofit organization that takes in terminally-ill or seriously injured animals for treatment, and asked for assistance with Valentino.

When the sweet feline was admitted to The Pet Doctors of Sherman Oaks, he was diagnosed with sarcoptic mange, low glucose levels, infections, dehydration, and gastrointestinal problems. Sarcoptic mange is a dangerously contagious condition that requires handlers and care givers to wear protective gear.

LOOK: Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs

But when Leave No Paws Behind published Valentino’s story, donations poured in from all over the world, paying for his treatments.

The feline has recovered significantly since he was placed in 24-hour care, and will soon be available for adoption after being placed in local foster care.

“His glucose levels remain stable and great along with his appetite – so over all, they tell me he is doing FABULOUSLY!” says the organization’s website. “He is so sweet and his little personality is starting to shine through!”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Leave No Paws Behind)