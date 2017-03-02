Generous Chef Gets Paid Back For Kindness After His Restaurant Burns Down

Bruno Serato has dedicated his career to serving gourmet Italian food to the rich so he could feed the poor: kids from the local Boys and Girls Club.

Bruno ran his restaurant, The White House of Anaheim, California, solely for the purpose of serving up Italian meals to the children every day. He was so devoted to the kids, he had to refinance his house so he could continue to afford feeding the youth.

Heartbroken, Bruno had no idea how he was going to pick himself back up after the disaster. But then the community that he so tirelessly worked for answered his prayers.

Thousands of loving messages and well wishes flooded Bruno’s social media inboxes. Competing restaurants offered up their kitchens so he could continue feeding his favorite children. Fundraisers were set up to help rebuild the restaurant.

All as a thank you for Bruno’s generosity over the years.

