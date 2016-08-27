News Anchor Secretly Took $1Million Pay Cut to Save Dozens of Jobs

News Anchor Secretly Took $1Million Pay Cut to Save Dozens of Jobs Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

Katie Couric, former news anchor for “CBS Evening News” took a $1 million pay cut in 2009 in order to save the jobs of other employees.

RELATED: $70K Minimum Wage: CEO Takes Huge Pay Cut to Raise Pay For Loyal Workers

Couric proposed covering the necessary budget shortfall from her own salary, and only requested that there be “no public or private acknowledgement of the deed.”

Since the book was published on August 9th, the journalist has received widespread applause and admiration despite her modest wishes.

Pay The Positivity Forward, Click To Share – Photo by EllasPortfolio, CC, Newsroom–HBO

